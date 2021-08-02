ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - As the Delta variant surges across Missouri, medical providers in St. Louis say they’re experiencing high volumes of people getting tested for COVID-19.
Dr. Troy Dinkel with Total Access Urgent Care said his 24 open locations are much busier than they’ve been in recent weeks. In June, Dinkel said Total Access Urgent Care averaged about 500 COVID-19 tests per day with a 5.4 percent positivity rate. Today, he said they have over 1,100 patients a day getting tested with a 15 percent positivity rate.
“We would be considerably busier than we are, and we’re really at our capacity,” Dinkel said. “This has to do with the fact that we continue to hire but it’s hard to hire and train teams as quickly as the virus has ramped up.”
Dinkel said the company could easily hire 100 people but is struggling to find qualified employees. Dinkel said people are coming in to get tested for travel purposes, exposures and symptoms. He said others are testing for medical procedures, and some learn they are COVID-19 positive in the process.
“The Delta variant is running rampant and that the virus is spreading at a much more infectious rate,” Dinkel said.
Spring Schmidt with the St. Louis County Health Department said the county is averaging over 2,000 tests per day with an 11 percent positivity rate, drastically higher than the 1,000 tests the St. Louis County Health Department averaged in May.
“When we see that start to rise, it means there are other people, very likely, many people out there in the community, who are COVID-19 positive and probably not testing,” Schmidt said.
Tyler Taylor owns St. Louis Hills Pharmacy and said he’s looking to provide Rapid PCR Tests where results are ready in 30 minutes to keep up with the extremely high testing demand.
“I would say in the last week, we’ve done more tests per day sometimes than we did for the previous 6 months combined,” Tyler said.
Testing is free and unlimited at sites organized by the St. Louis County Health Department. You can find sites by heading to STLCorona.com. Testing is free with insurance at any of Total Access Urgent Care’s open locations.
