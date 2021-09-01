ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Local shutdowns early in the COVID-19 pandemic helped to save thousand of lives, according to research from Washington University.
In the study published Wednesday, researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine found the emergency public health orders issued in St. Louis and St. Louis County to slow the spread of the novel respiratory virus likely saved thousands of lives.
The first known COVID case in St. Louis County was reported on March 7, 2020. Within the following 16 days, the city and county had banned large gatherings, closed restaurants, ordered public schools closed and issued a shelter-in-place order. By June 15, 2020 there were 2,246 hospitalizations and 482 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Researchers used models to conclude that had the orders not been put in place, there would have likely been 3,292 deaths by June 15. The model also predicted that without the orders hospitalizations would have increased to an estimated 19,600.
According to the research, before March 15, 2020 each person in the city or county with COVID-19 infected almost four other people on average. For a pandemic to be curbed, someone with the virus must infect fewer than one other person on average. The models showed that after the stay-at-home policies went into effect each person with COVID-19 infected 0.93 others.
Lead author Elvin H. Geng, MD performed this analysis with colleagues at Washington University, BJC HealthCare, Saint Louis University, Mercy Health and elsewhere, including senior author Maya Peterson, MD, PhD, of the University of California at Berkeley, and lead programmer and co-author Joshua Schwab, of the University of California at San Francisco.
