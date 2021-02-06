ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local family has a big reason to celebrate Saturday as the man of the house returns after being hospitalized for COVID-19 for more than a month.
Waylon Graham went home from the hospital after a long journey with COVID-19. He was hospitalized just before Christmas and had to be put on a ventilator in an ICU.
Family members say he almost died several times before things started to turn around in what they call a "miraculous" recovery.
Graham said he doesn't remember much from the last month and a half but he's thankful to everyone who cared for him.
Graham is one of more than 18,000 COVID-19 patients discharged from area hospitals since the pandemic began.
