ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Kevin and Lakeeta Simmons says they’ve been living with an unsettling feeling all year.
“Taking a $20,000 loss has been dreadful,” said Kevin Simmons.
They’re the owners of K & S Landscaping.
They say it was a big deal when they got the opportunity to plow Target parking lots this past winter.
“I would sleep at the lots just to make sure that no one gets hurt,” said Simmons.
They had contracts to work both the Town and County and Chesterfield Target lots.
But halfway through the gig, they tell News 4 something wasn’t right, saying they weren’t receiving their pay.
The Simmonses were contracted out by a third-party company called Snow Go Commercial Services.
The couple says since March, they have been trying to collect more than $20,000 for unpaid work.
“A lot of times I didn’t want to continue because I was just mistreated the whole time, but so much money was owed to us that we kind of felt trapped,” said Simmons.
In a series of text messages between the Simmonses and the owner of Snow Go, the owner claims Target never sent him a check to pay the couple.
“We never received payment after 30 days, then it would turn into 60 days, then 90 days,” Simmons said.
But Target says that’s not true. The company says they’ve paid vendors for the project in full.
Snow Go is based out of Pensacola Florida and is owned by Jeffery Limanowski. News 4 reached out to him for comment, but have yet to hear back.
The Simmonses say now they are forced to consider taking legal action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.