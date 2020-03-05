ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles couple canceled their upcoming trip to Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak and say they hit a snag in getting their money back.
Alan and Linda Rosen have spent the past year and a half planning a big trip through Italy that included a cruise.
“He (Alan) was stationed there (in the military) and always wanted to see it because he loved it,” said Linda.
The Rosens were set to sail on a Carnival cruise from Barcelona in May but when the coronavirus outbreak came to Europe, they decided to cancel their trip, expecting refunds.
They said getting a refund from Carnival and their hotel was not a problem, but they had trouble with Delta Airlines. The couple says the airline allowed them to cancel but gave them one year from when they bought their tickets, July 20, 2019, to use a credit.
They also said they were told their traveler’s insurance, which was bought through Allianz, did not cover a cancellation due to an epidemic.
Delta’s policy concerning the coronavirus outbreak says they will wave change fees for all flights booked between March 1 – March 31 and international flights previously booked, but scheduled to fly in March.
Delta says the Rosens will be getting a refund and they sent News 4 the following statement:
We encourage customers to be as detailed and transparent as possible when sharing information regarding their travel plans. Our agents are trained to use situational flexibility to help reach a positive resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.