ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Charles Erhard says it only took five seconds for a bold thief to get away with $2,000 in construction tools.
“I looked up and saw a guy jump in his pickup truck, he kind of looked back and smiled and drove away as quick as possible,” said Erhard.
He’s a plumber with Behrle Plumbing. They were contracted to replace an old piping in front of a Tower Grove rehab on Arsenal.
“It was crazy, it was in broad daylight,” said Brandon Berhle.
Behrle says a Ring doorbell camera on the home the they were rehabbing caught the entire thing.
“We were right there, he saw us there drive by, scope the job out did a u-turn and he grabbed it and drove off,” said Behrle.
Contractors tell News 4 they’re seeing an uptick in thieves getting away with expensive tools from construction sites.
“You often see it, you often hear about it and you just hope it’s not you,” said Erhard.
Most recently, thieves made their way into the Ballpark Village site using a cutting torch to take tools. At a separate site, $10,000 worth of tools was reported taken from a home rehab off Wyoming.
Police are investigating.
A black GMC pick-up truck twas used to take the tools from the Arsenal location.
Most contractors say thieves more than likely steal these tools to then resell them online or at pawn shops.
