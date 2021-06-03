ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Texas is fighting off the feral hog threat as officials in the lone star state announcing new contraceptive bait to curb the growing population.
According to the USDA, wild hogs are estimated to cause $1.5 billion in damage every year. It's a problem that's plaguing farmers and now the issue is spreading in our region too.
News 4's Paige Hulsey traveled more than 70 miles west of St. Louis to Washington County to see how how conservation experts are trying to stop this issue in its tracks.
