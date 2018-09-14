O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It was just before Christmas last year when O'Fallon police officer Montana Stephenson lost his home to a fire.
Friday, his family was able to see their new home for the first time.
Houston Homes stepped up and offered to rebuild the Stephenson's house at-cost after the fire.
But the company built the family a bigger home than they originally had as a surprise.
"I cried," sais Stephenson. "Honestly had to fight back the tears and I'm a man."
Stephenson and his family are grateful for everyone's support.
"It's everything the kids could ask for too," he said. "I think they were overwhelmed. It's definitely a dream home. "
After the family was able to see a tour of their house, they hosted a grill out in their backyard for all the workers and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.