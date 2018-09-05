Local company offering subscriptions to send ‘taste’ of St. Louis in a box

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new local company called Archcrate is now letting people sign up for subscriptions to send St. Louis paraphernalia!
The box service sends St. Louis staples to your doorstep including Pappy’s barbeque sauce and Imo’s salad dressing!
The crate includes other things like sports memorabilia as well.
The creator got the idea after sending his son care packages to college.
The subscription is about $31 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.