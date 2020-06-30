ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gateway Fireworks Displays has done a lot of shows, for a lot of big names.
They've been the provider at Busch Stadium for the Cardinals for the last 16 years and this is usually their busiest time of year.
John Wieter is the company president, so when the pandemic started, he felt it.
"The fireworks industry has been just decimated by the COVID problem here in the United States," he said. "75 percent of these small, family-owned businesses’ revenue is generated over that Fourth of July period."
Places everywhere have canceled their fireworks shows, but Saturday night, the show will go on thanks to the POWERplex Drive-in in Hazelwood.
“The largest display, I believe, for the public in the St. Louis area," Wieter said.
It’s the case of a local venue helping a local company survive.
"It's tremendous for us,” Wieter said. “It gives us an opportunity to work again and to feel normal again."
