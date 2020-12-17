ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Santa Claus is coming to town is and helping some of the most vulnerable in St. Louis.
Thursday, local company executives from Acertus dressed in their holiday best and donated toys to Our Little Haven, the children's center in the Central West End that helps kids impacted by abuse or who have behavioral health needs.
"It's so important to us because it's been a part of our company fabric to give back to the community and we found this great organization that we wanted to help out this year," said Acertus co-founder and CEO William Dilliter.
Acertus capped off their donation with a $2,500 check to help Our Little Haven continue fulfilling their mission.
"Especially given COVID times, everyone could use a little bit of help and assistance this year," said VP of marketing Lindsey Creech.
