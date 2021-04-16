ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis baby diaper manufacturer is trying to collect 7,000 dirty diapers for a research project to prove a point.
Cotton Babies has been making reusable diapers for nearly 18 years and wants to show people the impact disposable diapers have on the environment and how much space they take up in landfills.
They held an event on Friday asking people to drop off their kids' dirty diapers in the parking lot of Costco's in Manchester.
"I thought it was really interesting and I was curious why and I realized it was for research and I'm always happy to help," Amy Bornstein said. She dropped off two bags of her son's dirty diapers.
Cotton Babies founder Jennifer Labit said one 24-pack of reusable diapers is equals 7,000 disposable diapers for one baby. Those 7,000 dirty diapers are one ton of landfill waste.
The diapers collected Friday will be used for research to see how long it takes them to break down. If they're goal isn't met Friday, they'll be back out Saturday in the parking lot to collect more.
