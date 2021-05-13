ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local companies are making a desperate plea for construction workers to get the shot. A new study shows nearly half of trade workers say they would not likely vaccine.
But one of their own said Thursday he knows the risks first hand.
Local union representative Mark Bielicke lost his girlfriend to COVID-19 last year and was nearly killed himself by the virus. He said getting the shot is not just for your own safety, but for those you love.
"There are people on the job sites every day," he said. "We need to do this to save a lot of lives."
The other concern is that outbreaks on construction sites could affect the summer project season and put some people out of work.
