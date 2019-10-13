ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local members of the community showed support Sunday afternoon for Kurds under attack in Syria.
Protesters gathered in Downtown St. Louis to urge the United States to stand with its Kurdish allies. The Turkish military began operations against the Kurds in northern Syria after President Donald Trump ordered American troops out of the area one week ago.
