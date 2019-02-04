LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An investigation into the death of a McKendree University athlete has revealed a cause of death.
Authorities said Kirk Jackson, III, 19, of O’Fallon, Mo. was found dead in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Perryman Street. An investigation into his death revealed he died of hypothermia.
The investigation also revealed Jackson was leaving a party and that alcohol played a role, as his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit, authorities say.
The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are assisted in the investigation.
Jackson did not live at the house where his body was found.
Jackson was a freshman on the McKendree Men’s Volleyball team.
"He had so much potential, sky's the limit," said McKendree head coach Nickie Sanline.
Counseling will be available for students who need it. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
