Local clinic providing free dental care for kids in need

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis nonprofit is literally giving kids in the city a smile.
Since it started in 2003, Give Kids A Smile has provided free dental care for thousands of children.
"More often than not, children leave with a smile knowing that we've helped them through a tough time and knowing that we've given them confidence going forward," Doctor Tyler Crews said.
Crews has been working with Give Kids A Smile for years and said the need for proper dental care has only grown in St. Louis City.
“As our community grows, there’s more people here, there’s just more people that need care," Crews said. "So that makes our clinics more important than ever."
The nonprofit is now working to raise money ahead of its February clinic.
Children are eligible if they qualify for free lunch at school or if they are on medicaid.
“The problem is very prevalent," Crews said. "It’s very debilitating, it can keep people from going about their normal lives."
Crews said more than 25,000 children in the St. Louis area are affected by dental disease and it hurts more than just their smile.
“In a day, we literally gave a young gentleman a smile," Crews said.
This weekend, Give Kids A Smile has partnered with Tapped restaurant in Maplewood to raise money and awareness.
Crews said more than $10 million in dental care has been donated since the charity began.
You can visit their website gkas.org to learn more and donate.
