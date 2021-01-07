ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Senator Josh Hawley's constituents say he has dug a hole it’s too late for him to climb out of. Less than 24 hours after rioters stormed the capitol to use violence to try and stop the certification of the electoral college, a number of organizations began petitioning here in Missouri for the resignation of Hawley.
“We were disturbed, even after that diabolical riot that took place yesterday he persisted and consistently said that he still wanted to overturn the election,” Pastor B. T. Rice said.
Rice, of New Horizon Church, says Hawley has been one of the more vocal politicians feeding conspiracy theories that the election was rigged.
“It’s more than a political issue, it’s how our country can come together,” he said.
Rice is one of nearly 20 North City and County pastors with the Interfaith Clergy calling for the resignation of Hawley.
So far a Change.Org petition has surpassed its goal of 75,000 signatures demanding Hawley be expelled from the Senate.
Fellow Republican and former U.S. Senator John Danforth calls his past support and getting Hawley elected the worst mistake of his life. Representative Shamed Dogan has tweeted that he regrets having voted Hawley into office.
“I’m mad, I’m really upset over the way I think Senator Hawley is being irresponsible with this, this is not some political game, he’s fundraising off of this, he thinks he’s setting himself up to run for president in 2024 and he’s really putting his own ambition before the good of the country, he’s putting towards one person towards Donald Trump,” said Dogan.
Hawley still decided to object approval of the electoral college votes after condoning the rioters Wednesday.
Thursday he sent a statement saying, “I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That’s my job, and I will keep doing it.”
