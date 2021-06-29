ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In 1995, Lamar Johnson was convicted of shooting and killing Marcus Boyd. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
More than 20 years later, in 2019, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner tried to re-open Johnson's case, stating evidence was fabricated by detectives and that Johnson is innocent. Garner's initial plea for retrial was struck down by Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Missouri's Eastern District Court of Appeals and the Missouri Supreme Court. Advocates for Johnson tell News 4 they haven't stopped seeking resolution. Specifically, for Detective Joseph Nickerson. Both advocates and Gardner say Nickerson falsified several pieces of evidence that landed Johnson behind bars.
"Our goal is to try to resolve them behind closed doors without any public knowledge, to give those responsible and in leadership an opportunity to bring it to resolution," Reverend Linden Bowie said.
Bowie, President of the Missionary Baptist State Convention of Missouri and social justice advocate, says Nickerson needs to be terminated. He's not the only one calling for Nickerson's termination. Currently, Nickerson is an employee of the St. Louis County Police Department. Bowie says he's now a background investigator for new hires for the department.
"Ethical behavior in the past clearly shows he has a bias and that he fabricated information," Phillip Duval continued.
Duval, Bowie and several other clergy and social justice advocates are calling on St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton to fire Nickerson immediately. Chief Barton denied News 4's request for an interview Tuesday. Instead, the department sent the following statement:
"The assignment of Department employees, whether full-time or intermittent, is a personnel matter. Employees will continue to serve in their roles until/unless they are transferred to meet the needs of the Department or facts emerge that would inhibit their ability to serve in such a capacity. If faced with the latter, the Department would appropriately address the matter without delay.”
News 4 also reached out to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, who says the allegations are serious and his will review them carefully. He also added that they're asking anyone with information regarding illegal conduct by Detective Nickerson to come forward.
"Those who did the murder that he was convicted of have confessed to that murder, and yet he still remains behind bars," Bowie continued.
