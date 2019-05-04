ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Neighborhood churches across St. Louis City held their first of many 'Grill to Glory' events Saturday.
Church members brought their congregation outside their church walls to host a cook-out in areas of the city that are struggling with crime. Over 100 churches in the area are participating.
READ: St. Louis neighborhoods taking unconventional approach to combat crime.
They say, this is all about meeting the needs of the community.
"Many of the people that need the church are many of the people that are committing crimes in our city," Senior Pastor Clinton Stancil said. "They walk by us every day and they never have a conversation so it really is just conversations on reengaging."
Many of the churches are located in Police Chief John Hayden's "rectangle" which is an area officers are trying to concentrate their efforts to reduce crime.
Churches will be hosting these events from now through the entire summer.
READ: On this same day, 11 people were shot, two of which died due to their injuries.
