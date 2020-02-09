WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Webster Groves congregation is urging its members to be part of the solution to gun violence.
Rev. Deanna Hollas, known as the Minister of Gun Violence Prevention, went to Webster Groves Presbyterian Church to speak Saturday.
“We have policy ... we implement, we try to take it from a faith-based perspective,” Hollis said.
The church is in its second year of educating and advocating issues important to its members.
“We want to make sure everything we do is biblical-based, it's supported by the Presbyterian Church USA and goes in line with our mission commission’s goals,” said Emily McClelland with the Webster Groves Advocacy Team.
Hollas put participants in small groups and pressed each person at the tables to share honest and raw conversations.
“We have to have dialogue. We have to be talking about these issues. We have to be frank and understanding about what motivates these types of issues to surface,” said participant Michael Kearney. "Whether it happens in one neighborhood or another, we are still part of one community and I think there are a lot of divisive issues that push us apart. We have to come together and rally."
