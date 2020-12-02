KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Dozens of restaurant workers from across St. Louis were able to get a meal for free Monday and Tuesday thanks to a local church that picked up the tab.
The lead pastor of Redemption Church in Kirkwood, Cory Ball, said he got the idea after seeing a winery do the same thing about a week earlier. He opened up the tab at Mission Taco in Kirkwood on Monday and Tuesday.
"We think it's essential to serve and love them so that's what we're doing," said Ball. "If people hear this story, they can say, 'you know what I can't open up a tab of $500 at a local Mission Taco, but I can buy my neighbor a meal for $30.' So I think if that becomes contagious, that generosity becomes contagious, I think that would be a win for us."
Andrew Gray is among the restaurant staff who took advantage of the free meal.
"Especially for me as a single father, it's definitely difficult times right now and one meal, two meals, three meals, it all goes a long way," said Gray. "It's definitely hard on the pockets, you know, I've taken to Uber Eats and Door Dashing to kinda supplement my income on the hours we lose here."
The money to open the tab was raised by his church through tithes and offerings.
Everyone in his church, Ball said, was happy to help restaurant workers, some of whom has lost their income under under the newest restrictions.
"I think everybody in the hospitality industry is going through a tough time right now," said Eric Green, a Dewey's Pizza employee who also took advantage of free meal. "Things have changed and gone to normal and changed some more, so I mean this was a little bit of a treat in all the madness."
Ball said during this time of so much uncertainty, he reminds himself of something another pastor told him -- do for one what you wish you could do for everyone.
"I believe generosity is contagious," said Ball.
