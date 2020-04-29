CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As the number of days some businesses stay closed the hope some business owners have to get financial help from the government is starting to fade.
The chiropractic office on Hanley in Clayton is open, but its owner has seen almost all of the foot traffic inside come to a screeching halt.
The owner, like so many others is working feverishly to get a loan thanks to a second wave of help from the government.
Lauren Williams is a professional wrestler. She’s moved around the ring for 20 years.
"So, I have pretty much banged everything in my body out of place at one point or another,” Williams said.
When she’s not in the ring, she is often stretched on a table at Berman Chiropractic and Wellness in Clayton.
"I just usually crack my back into place. Every time I wrestle, I pretty much bang something out of place, especially the neck and back. I fall on my back for a living,” Williams explained.
Living and working during the coronavirus pandemic is quite different for Dr. Matt Berman. He closed his office at the start of the stay-at-home order, but reopened it a couple of weeks later due to patient requests.
His seven front desk attendants and massage therapists are not working and Berman says business has dropped 75%.
He tried to get a loan but missed out.
"We can't even get one in, so there is pretty much no chance we are going to get any additional money to help cover the costs for our staff, our mortgage or rent,” Dr. Berman said.
As applications pile up waiting on the small business administration, the doctor's frustrations mount. But one thing keeps him positive.
"I just get the reactions from patients and see them getting better everyday, so that is what keeps me going,” Berman said.
Others might find themselves in Berman's shoes. There is no direction for others who are just now trying to get a loan.
