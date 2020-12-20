ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The coronavirus pandemic has put unprecedented strain on health care workers across the country and one local chef is making sure he's doing his part in helping our St. Louis frontline workers.
Mohammed Qadade, came up with the idea to make the best out of a negative situation across St. Louis. Qadadeh, who also owns American Falafel in the Delmar Loop, wanted to give customers a chance to buy a meal for those battling the outbreak on a daily basis.
"The response has been amazing from the community," Qadadeh said.
He took this idea to the city in November and now 23 restaurants in the Loop put together meals every Wednesday and Sunday.
"One of the most amazing things is you can go to [the website] and there's a link on our website where you can click to buy a meal for yourself, but you can also buy a meal for a frontline essential worker," said University City contractor Jessica Bueler.
It is a program already being done for the homeless.
On Sunday, both the project for frontline workers and for the homeless reached records.
200 meals went out to frontline workers and the homeless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.