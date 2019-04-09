ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The CDC has confirmed 144 cases of a potentially deadly fungus in Illinois, a superbug the agency calls a “serious global health threat.”
Candida auris is a drug-resistant fungus that can cause infections of the bloodstream and in one in three cases, death.
There are three cases being reported in the local St. Louis area, in the Metro East, health officials said. No other information was released.
People who are already suffering from health issues are most susceptible.
The CDC said patients can remain colonized by the fungus for a long time, and it can live on surfaces in healthcare environments, meaning the fungus can spread easily between patients in healthcare facilities.
Illinois has the second-most cases of Candida auris, trailing New York with 309. In total, the CDC has confirmed 587 cases and identified 30 more probable ones across 11 states in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.