EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Although this allergy season is causing some difficulties for pets as well as people, local vets said they are more concerned about the recent rise of heartworm cases.
Vets with the Edwardsville Pet Hospital said cases of the serious and sometimes deadly disease continue to rise. They said the Edwardsville clinic saw 16 cases of the disease in 2017, followed by 17 more in 2018, and they said they expect the number of cases to rise this year.
A map outlining the number of cases in our area shows “high risk zones” which are the darkest orange areas. These areas include Madison County and St. Clair County in Illinois.
Kate Santel, a vet tech, said there is a possible reason for the increase.
“People are testing their pets, they’re seeing their pets as ‘this is my baby and I need to do anything for it’,” Santel said.
She also said testing has become more sophisticated.
It takes 6 months from a bite for heartworms to show up. Only 1 heartworm can kill a cat.
Any pet is at risk, so vets recommend yearly testing and preventative treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.