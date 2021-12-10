WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOV.com) -- Nicholas Reimler of Valley Park was sentenced in federal court Friday to three years of probation for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
Reimler was sentenced to 36 months probation that includes one month of home detention. Additionally, Reimler will have to complete 60 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution for damages that rioters caused at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Reimler, 29, pleaded guilty in September to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The man was seen on social media walking through the halls of the Capitol building wrapped in a Trump flag.
A St. Louis County man charged for his part in the attack on the US Capitol January 6 pleaded guilty Friday.
