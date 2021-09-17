WASHINGTON DC (KMOV.com) - A Valley Park man charged for his part in the attack on the US Capitol January 6 pleaded guilty Friday.

Nicholas Reimler, 29, is the first of five local people charged in the incident to take accountability for his actions. During a video conference with a judge and prosecutors in Washington D.C., Reimler pleaded guilty to one federal Class B misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was initially charged with three federal counts for entering a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

Reimler was seen in social media posts walking through the halls of the building, wrapped in a Trump flag. Reimler is scheduled to be sentenced on December 10. Though he faces a possible sentence of up to six months imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine, he could very likely receive probation or less, as part of his guilty plea. The decision will ultimately be up to the judge.

News 4’s Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager previously spoke with Reimler’s attorney, Ethan Corlija, about Reimler’s involvement in the January 6 incident.

“Did he put hands on anyone?” Trager asked. “No, no,” Corlija said.

“Did he break anything?” Trager asked. “No, no. Nick never intended to be a part of anything like that,” Corlija said. Corlija told News 4 that Reimler was not a member of any extremist group like the Oath Keepers or Proud Boys.

“His just not like that, he is a strong believer in law and order, a strong believer in law and order. and not only that, was raised the right way and is a peaceful person,” Corlija said.

According to court documents, federal authorities were tipped off to Reimler’s presence in the Capitol by at least two acquaintances. He had posted to both Facebook and Snapchat about being inside that day.

'He chose his own actions'; people who know local Capitol attack defendants speak out Three people, William Merry, Paul Westover and Emily Hernandez, all from the St. Louis area, were seen proudly holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's shattered door sign. All are now charged, along with Nicholas Reimler, of Cedar Hill, for being unlawfully in the Capitol that day.

Reimler has no criminal history and his attorney told News 4 that he is looking forward to putting this all behind him. Four other people, Paul Westover, William Merry, Emily Hernandez and Joshua Dressel are still facing charges for being unlawfully in the Capitol.

Note: Reimler previously listed an address in Jefferson County, but told a judge Friday he resides in Valley Park, in St. Louis County.