MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Nearly 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses around the St. Louis area are feeling the squeeze.
A café known for is aesthetic is asking for help. Oliver Coffee and Flower Bar is asking the public to donate to its GoFundMe page. The café is known for its flower wall and specialty drinks. In an Instagram post, the owner says after COVID-19 hit, the business fell into a deep financial hole.
The goal is to raise $50,000. To donate, click here.
