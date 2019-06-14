SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dave Matthews was shot and killed nearly a year ago while delivering Imo's Pizza in Tower Grove South.
The family of Dave Mathews told News 4 it’s been a year without having any closure, on whose responsible for killing him.
“I’m sad, I’m depressed, I’m angry, and I want answers,” said Matthews mother.
Since his death, his family says there have been very few leads for police. Despite Crimestoppers having a $43,000 reward no one has come forward.
The owner of Shine Time Paint and Car Detailing are offering to donate portions of proceeds from a car show this Saturday that’ll go towards Matthews’ Crimestoppers fund.
Since Matthews’ death Imo's has donated $10,000 to Crimestoppers.
They’ve also changed their policy at some of their location eliminating cash transactions during night time deliveries.
The car show will be held Saturday June at Shine Time Paint and Car Detailing located at 10630 Tesshire Rd.
