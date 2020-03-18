ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local businesses are getting creative to help fight the novel coronavirus. A distillery and a soap maker are filling a major sanitation void for people in St. Louis by making hand sanitizer and giving it away for free to those who need it the most.
Nick Colombo owns Switchgrass Spirits, a new distillery in St. Louis and they specialize in whiskey and brandy. They just started selling their first product about a month ago.
Turns out, Switchgrass Spirits have the missing ingredient a local soap maker needed to make hand sanitizer.
Bee Naturals is a local company that manufactures soaps and other body products. They have the means to make hand sanitizer but were having a hard time finding germ-killing alcohol to make it.
“We were sick of it, wanted to do our part to make sure everyone has hand sanitizer,” Colombo said. “I promised to give her as many gallons of free alcohol as she could make hand sanitizer with.”
It was a no-brainer for Colombo to just give it away as the high-proof alcohol is removed in their distilling process anyway.
“Other distilleries make cleaner out of it and antifreeze, good distilleries don't have it in their products,” Colombo said.
Together the two local companies have created about 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.
“We went from concept to product in about five days,” Colombo said.
Each bottle will be given away for free to those in need in the St. Louis area. So far that includes senior centers, food banks, and local emergency response teams and fire departments, people who are most at risk of catching coronavirus.
“It's nice to see local businesses support first responders being that they are on the front lines of this everyday, 24/7,” Fire Chief Sean Mahoney said with the Mid County Fire Protection District.
Colombo said it's just a matter of taking care of the people around you, especially when you have the means to do so.
“It comes down to local networks that’s what St. Louis is good at,” Colombo said.
