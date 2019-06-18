ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A group of local businesses is looking to help strengthen St. Louis neighborhoods.
Tuesday, Civic Progress announced new funding for community organizations such as Better Family Life in a gathering at the Urban League of St. Louis.
Civic Progress is made up of top executives from some of the biggest companies in the St. Louis region.
The goal of new initiative is to help people in the community get jobs and opportunities for education. The group also hopes to strengthen neighborhoods and decrease crime.
Leaders say by investing in our communities, they hope to bring better opportunities for everyone.
Leaders say if you would like to help, donate directly to the organizations helping to serve distressed communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.