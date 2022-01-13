Local businesses struggling to stay open during surge in COVID cases

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – As COVID-19 cases rise, local businesses are struggling to keep their doors open.
"Last week I sent everybody home and sat here by myself for a couple of hours because I didn't need anybody here, which really sucks because everyone needs to get their bills paid,” said Stefanie Matthews, manager at Espinos Mexican Restaurant in Chesterfield.
It’s not unusual for business to slow down after the first of the year, but Matthews told News 4 this is unprecedented. “It’s never been this bad. Even last year when we got to reopen in January it was busier than this,” she said.
When News 4 visited the restaurant Thursday the dining room was almost empty. Matthews said while more people are working from home an increasing number of people are wary about going out. "People are definitely more scared to go out, even going shopping I've noticed people are more weary about going out."
In Town and Country, the Wild Crush Wine Bar opened in October and had a great holiday season, but then the owners were faced with a decision. "We were debating with the county guidelines that just came out, maybe we close down for the first couple of weeks of January, maybe the whole month of January because we're so slow,” said Lexie Paslawski.
Paslawski told News 4 business has been slow but steady. They’ve cut staffing and their cocktail list to save on costs. "It's been insane because since we've opened in October, it's like every week is something different with mandates, COVID cases locally, the restrictions and how our general public feels about it,” she said.
Due to fallout from the pandemic, World News in Clayton recently closed after more than 40 years in business.
Area gyms told News 4 memberships are down so far this month compared to what they normally see this time of year. Some other business owners pointed to the stark contrast between now and eight weeks ago when they were dying for staff, now many don’t have the business to keep employees busy.
