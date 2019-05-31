WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Two local businesses are offering to help residents who have been displaced by flooding.
Sherri Yates, the manager of Storco Storage Facility in Wood River, Illinois, says if anyone in a flood zone needs storage for their items, they will only be charged $1 for a month or two. There will be a $32 administrative fee for the first month.
Yates said Storco’s owner came up with the idea in the middle of the night earlier this week.
“He said, ‘I woke up in the middle of the night… watching it on the news…I was very concerned…I just wanted to help these people,” Yates said.
Yates remembers the Flood of 1993 and realizes even when waters recede, there will still be a lot of clean up, which is why Storco is offering two months.
“That will give people a chance to put up their stuff right now, so its safe, but then they’ll have time to get cleaned up afterwards,” said Yates.
30 miles south of Wood River in Millstadt, Equus Rescue and Therapy is opening up their stalls for homeowners who are dealing with the flooding.
“They’re 12 by 12 classic equine stalls,” said Margo Sutter with Equus Rescue and Therapy.
The facility is 100 percent run by volunteer and funded through donations.
“We would appreciate it if they could bring their own food and provide their own care but we’re willing to scoot over and help others,” said Sutter.
While the facility primarily deals with horses, Sutter says they are willing to help all sorts of animals.
“Cows, pigs, sheep, goats, rabbits, if we can’t take them in, we have big farming community. Folks have big hearts around here and we’re happy to help network where you go with your animals,” said Sutter.
