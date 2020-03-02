SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - At Jay's International on South Grand, the stacks of jasmine rice are getting low.
"These are usually much higher," said Noy Liam.
Liam says shipments are impacted due to the global coronavirus outbreak.
"There are two main products, the first one is rice, the other is noodles. These are the two main products people try to stock up right now, the shortage might last for a few weeks, even months," said Liam.
He said while the products mostly come from Thailand, many of the shipments are interrupted because of the outbreak in Southeast Asia.
Liam supplies many of the city's Thai restaurants and he says there could be an impact on menus.
Qui Tran of Mai Lee says right now the impact is minimal but they did have to switch one of the brands of their noodles because they could not longer get it from China.
At Lona’s Lil Eats in Fox Park, owner Lona Lou says there have been no impacts from the coronavirus. She hopes the suppliers don’t use this as a reason to raise prices.
Liam says he’s hopeful things will settle down soon.
“Don’t panic. We like it when people buy a lot more but I think things will calm down in a few weeks.”
