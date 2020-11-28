ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The kickoff to the holiday shopping season continues with Small Business Saturday.
This year it's more important than ever.
Due to the pandemic, several stores are seeing business down about 50 percent which has caused some companies to increase their presence online.
Local businesses across the St. Louis area and Metro East are participating by incorporating sales all weekend long.
And don't forget about restaurants.
If you want to grab a bite to eat while you're out shopping, you can certainly sit outside and enjoy lunch. While you're not able to eat inside, many places are offering to-go orders.
Here's a list of all the small business participating this weekend by county:
