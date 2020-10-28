ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ahead of Tuesday's election, some businesses are taking proactive steps to keep their store and customers safe.
The windows at Nordstrom at the Galleria Mall and Nordstrom Rack in Richmond Heights were both boarded up Wednesday night.
Nordstrom released the following statement to News 4:
"As we prepare for Election day, our stores are monitoring the situation so we can be prepared for any activities that might take place across the U.S. on November 3 and potentially in the days following. We’re taking steps to help keep our customers and employees safe and our stores secure, and that includes boards or additional security at some of our locations."
A company that boards windows up for St. Louis businesses said it has to install more than 3,500 sheets of plywood at businesses between now and Sunday and expects additional calls.
Meanwhile, gun sales are also on the rise.
Mark Campbell owns Mid America Arms in South County. He said sales have tripled since 2019.
“It’s firearms, ammunition. Pretty much anything associated with a firearm has been extremely hard to get and in short supply," said Campbell. “There’s a lot of first-time buyers."
Campbell said ammunition is selling so fast, he's had to limit customers to two boxes per visit.
He attributes the spike in sales to three factors.
“It’s the COVID, the unrest earlier in the spring and then with the election coming up," said Campbell. “If Joe Biden wins the election, could be huge sales next week. People are fearful. He’s already talked about his gun control.”
Campbell said he's working to get as much inventory in as possible ahead of Tuesday's election.
