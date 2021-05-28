ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Businesses in the 3rd and 4th districts of St. Louis City gave a special thank you to the police officers serving there.
Businesses in those areas gave about 220 officers a deli sandwich and a Redbird Carries tote bag with a five-pound piece of ham to enjoy this holiday weekend.
"It's just been super. We've been very, very pleasantly surprised," Mark Below with Redbird Carriers said. "They've been happy about it because someone cares."
This was all to say thank you to those who serve and protect us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.