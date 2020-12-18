ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Many local businesses are extending their hours ahead of Christmas.
West County, Mid Rivers, South County and St. Clair Square Malls, which are all owned by CBL & Associates Properties, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except for Dec. 20, they will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Christmas Eve Day, which their hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kohl’s will keep majority of their stores open until midnight. On Christmas Eve their stores will be until 6 p.m.
The Blues Team Store at the Enterprise Center will reopen to shoppers at 11 a.m. through Christmas Eve. Click here for their complete hours.
