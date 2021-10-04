ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A social media outage causing concern across the country. The problems on Facebook and Instagram today after a whistleblower ignites a firestorm against the company. Although the outage only lasted a few hours, local business owners in St. Louis say it could have impacted them tremendously.
"Just a couple posts on Hi-Pointe and Sugarfire's Instagram and Facebook, and boom, like crazy town," Mike Johnson said.
Johnson owns Hi-Pointe Drive-in, Sugarfire, Chicken Out and more. The St. Louis restaurant mogul uses social media to lure in customers and showcase each restaurant's accomplishments.
"It's really crucial, it's the only form of advertising we've done the last few years. We don't do print ads or nothing, it's basically all just social media," Johnson explained.
It's posts on Hi-Pointe, Sugarfire and Chicken Out's Instagram account with dripping cheese, meat stacked three feet high, and mouthwatering meals that are bringing in the customers and the cash. For hours Monday, Johnson was unable to post or even see a feed on Facebook or Instagram.
"I'm shocked it's that easy for that stuff to go down. I know for some people they live off social media, it's their lives. Still though for us, for our business though, it's not good," Johnson said.
Johnson says he counts on social media to boost his business. However, for other St. Louisans, social media is a lifeline.
"I just like to go try the places I've heard about and if I love it, I love to talk about it and share photos about it. It's simple," Ashley Quisumbing said.
Quisumbing's the brains behind STL Foodies, a locally based Instagram food account. For Quisumbing, it started off as a hobby back in 2016. Now, she's gained more than 19,000 followers and shares her passion daily for St. Louis cuisine. She goes to local spots across the region sharing her favorite dishes, experiences and ambiances.
"We are a slept on food industry, and I love how everything's local and small businesses and old school, and I want to keep that and help that," Quisumbing explained.
The social media shutdown Monday hit Quisumbing's business and the others she's promoting as well.
"I posted for somebody that's doing a new subscription. It's a brand new idea they're pitching and as soon as I posted it was down, so I can't share new information and the restaurants and businesses can't get their information out there either, so I think it's two-fold," Quisumbing said.
Luckily, Facebook and Instagram were back up and running around 6 p.m. Monday. Both Quisumbing and Johnson say had the outlets been out longer, they could have suffered severe damage.
