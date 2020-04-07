ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The offices at Inman Air in south St. Louis County are empty, with the staff working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
But there are new protocols in effect for those who make home visits.
Bart Inman said his crews don't even come into contact with the homeowners.
“When we get to the house in the driveway, we get them on the cell phone, and then we instruct them from there and what we need them to do- open the front door, you know, remove themselves so they don't see us,” he explained. “If it's a basement. We tell them to unlock the basement and go back upstairs.”
Inman said his workers wipe down and sanitize things they've touched in the home.
“Even their vans, when they get 'em, before they get back in 'em wipe it down,” he said. “Their steering wheel, anything we touch.”
He said payments are sometimes made by leaving a check on the porch, or by credit card.
“We don't even leave paperwork. We're emailing the receipts to them after we leave,” Inman said.
In talking with business owners, News 4 has heard from several who say they're asking people to have patience as we all try to work through what is now the "new normal" with the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.