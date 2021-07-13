ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old Festus man faces four charges related to his participation in the January 6 Capitol riots.

In a hearing Tuesday, Joshua Dressel appeared via teleconference as a judge outlined the crimes he's accused of. Dressel is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building without authority, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Each of those crimes are misdemeanors.

Two of the charges carry a sentence of up to six months and a fine of $5,000, the others carry sentences of a maximum of one year and a fine of up to $100,000.

Dressel, who reportedly runs a tree service company in Festus, is required to restrict travel to only the Eastern District of Missouri unless given court approval, must conduct weekly check-ins with the pre-trial office, and is not allowed to possess a gun until the case is resolved. He will have to appear for court proceedings in the District of Columbia, but is expressly forbidden to travel there unless it pertains to his case.

He is the fifth person in the St. Louis area to be charged for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection.