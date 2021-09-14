MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A local business is working to make sure that numerous American flags will make an appearance for a procession for Lance Cpl Jared Schmitz on Thursday.

Schmitz, a St. Charles County native, was among 13 Marines killed in an attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. Schmitz's body was returned to St. Louis and taken to a funeral home in St. Charles. Thousands lined the route with flags for the procession from Lambert Airport to the funeral home.

John Beal Roofing in Maryland Heights is giving out free American flags through Thursday for the procession of Schmitz's body from the funeral home to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The business is open from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The flags were donated by USO volunteer, retired Air Force Master Sgt. Ralph Morse.

Interstates to close Thursday for Lance Cpl. Schmitz procession to Jefferson Barracks The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be closing down some interstates Thursday to transport the body of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

The Missouri Highway Patrol will close down interstates as it transports Schmitz's body. The burial is closed to the public.