ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 10,000 Play Gloria shirts sold in St. Louis since the Stanley Cup Playoffs are more than just shirts to cheer on the St. Louis Blues.
With profits made from the 10K sold shirts, Arch Apparel made enough to hire 10 new full-time employees.
The clothing brand said it plans to donate some of the money to a children's health charity.
