NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A school bus driver blew through a stop sign and was then arrested in front of school children.
Jeremie Finch has been convicted of more than a dozen convictions for offenses such as speeding and driving without a license, he's even lost his permit to drive a school bus in the past.
“They said he did not slow down or anything, just went right through the stop sign,” said Hillsdale Police Chief Herb Simmons.
Simmons says on November 13, his officers pulled over a school bus.
“Ran the gentleman, came to find out that the gentleman had a suspended license and also was wanted,” said Simmons.
Finch, Simmons says, had warrants for his arrest for driving without a proper permit. But it turns out that Finch has numerous traffic violations dating back to 1999.
In 2016, the state suspended his school bus permit but it was re-instated in 2017.
Simmons says they were surprised by the lengthy record.
“All these peoples’ kids are on the bus, that's what we are supposed to take care of, you are out here letting him ride around with suspension and warrants, who knows what could happen?” Simmons said.
News 4 contacted the Normandy School District to ask why Finch was behind the wheel, they said Finch's convictions and suspensions did not turn up on a background check conducted by the Missouri Highway Patrol when he was hired in August 2017.
The district sent a statement saying, in part:
We are reviewing the system we use to do background checks and investigating what other databases we need to incorporate in the hiring process to ensure a more comprehensive review of our candidates' driving records.
The district says the driver is on unpaid leave.
A man who answered the door at Finch’s listed address would not talk to News 4.
Simmons say he just hopes it's a lesson learned for all drivers.
“As long as the buses slow down and take care of our kids, that's all that matters,” Simmons said.
