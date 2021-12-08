Local Boy Scouts Troop trailer found after being stolen

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Boy Scout Troop 104's trailer was found after a tip came in about its whereabouts. Someone stole the trailer last week from a parking lot in South City.
The trailer suffered slight damage and had some equipment stolen, but was otherwise intact.
Michael Lohff owns the trailer and is Scout Master of Troop 104, based out of St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church. For the last 19 years, he has parked the troop's trailer at a friend's building in the Holly Hills neighborhood, where it was stolen from.
"He called me this morning to let me know after he got here to his office, the trailer was gone," said Lohff. "He thought maybe I was going camping this weekend which was not the case."
Lohff found only the trailer hitch lock left at the scene. By the looks of it, he believes the thieves somehow cut the lock loose, allowing them to attach the trailer to their own vehicle and steal it.
"I thought we were pretty secure, but turns out we weren't," he said. "The lesson I've learned is to not be so comfortable."
Lohff said a neighbor saw the trailer being pulled down Holly Hills Boulevard around 5:30 Friday morning.
"It's probably around $15,000 between the trailer and the camping supplies we store inside of it," he said.
Friday's theft isn't the first Troop 104 has experienced. Last year, Lohff said a thief cut through the door lock and stole some of the supplies inside.
"We lost about $1,000 worth of equipment last year," he said.
