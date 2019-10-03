ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sometimes parents just have no say in what their kids end up liking.
Luckily for us at KMOV, one local boy's passion is news! Specifically, he loves News 4.
He watches his favorite anchor everyday, Claire Kellett, who bring us this month's Surprise Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.