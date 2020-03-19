ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Restaurants and bars must close their dining rooms to the public Thursday night, per Missouri Governor Mike Parson's order to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Many of the local food businesses will shift to curbside pick-up and delivery only services, making delivery drivers in high demand.
For Alex Ward, it's business as usual, but things will soon ramp up. Ward owns Food Pedaler, a bicycle-based restaurant delivery service that serves the Central West End and Downtown St. Louis.
"For me it's still a lot of fun I keep sanitizer with me," said Ward.
Many restaurants are exploring doing delivery for the first time and Ward says they hope they can help. Some of the restaurants they usually work with have decided to close temporarily.
But like Door Dash, Uber Eats and Postmates, Food Pedaler is also offering the option to have no contact between customers and pedalers.
"We've been offering contactless delivery, our customers can put they want it dropped off at the door," said Ward.
For more information on Food Pedaler, click here.
