ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The Missouri House voted on Monday to ban private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from either employees or customers, despite bi-partisan opposition.

House lawmakers voted 88-56 Monday to tack the provision on another bill. Representative Rasheen Aldridge, (D) 78th District, said the concept of vaccine passports has been made "political" by his Republican colleagues.

"There is no appetite for this in the House," he said. "It's just political rhetoric."

Rep. Aldridge said he does not support a mandate that would require people to show proof of vaccination in order to visit stores, restaurants and other public places. However, he said the decision should be left up to local control, so as to not tie the hands of private sector businesses like hospitals or nursing homes.

"When you look into essential businesses that really run on having healthy people and you're talking about private businesses, you're talking about our hospitals, you're talking about facilities that actually have to vaccinate people," he said.

Instead of using a "blanket mandate," Rep. Aldridge said he would like to see the issue approached on a case-by-case basis.

His Republican counterpart, Representative Jim Murphy, (R) 94th District, agrees.

"I don't believe the government should interfere with private businesses," said Rep. Murphy. "I don't think we should be telling businesses who and how to run their business."

Both said they voted against the amendment on Monday. Several restaurant owners said unless mandated by the government, they do not plan on asking customers or employees for proof of vaccination.

"When we had people fill out their information for contact tracing, there were a lot of people that didn't want to do it," said Kirk Syberg, co-owner of Syberg's Restaurant. "We didn't force them to. "If the government mandated us to look for these cards we would, but if not, we do not want to take the responsibility to make sure they did."

Syberg said the responsibility and liability that comes along with ensuring people show proof of vaccination is too great, especially as the hospitality industry tries to bounce back from a year of strict regulations.

Neil Struharik, owner of Tucker's Place, said the majority of his customers appear to want to move on from the pandemic.

"I think in general, people want to be left alone and do what they want to do," he said. "We're not going to be pushy and force people to give out their personal information."

The provision has not yet made its way to the State Senate. It's possible changes could be made to its language in the future.