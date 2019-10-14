SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was inside his car with his four children when he was shot in an apparent act of road rage in South County Monday afternoon, police said.
Police said the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Lindbergh. Police said a suspect or suspects shot the man while he had his four children, ages 11, 9, 5 and 3, with him inside his car.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Greg Thomas says his son, 46-year-old Scott Thomas, "is OK." He added that his grandchildren are "safe."
The Post-Dispatch said Thomas, the self-proclaimed Original Grillin' Fool, has a large social media following with more than 740,00 Instagram followers.
The children were not injured, police said.
Around the same time, police said they stopped a red Mitsubishi GTS near South Lindbergh and Rusty Road that was driving on the shoulder. Police say it was the car used in the shooting. Two men inside were taken into custody.
Police said the father suffered non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.