ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday night, the bar and restaurant industry in the region faces a cataclysmic shift, as all dine-in service is banned and only curbside to-go orders or drive through service will be allowed.
Bar owners are hit particularly hard, as many are not equipped for to-go orders. Even those that are, like iTap, are still facing an extremely difficult road.
“Something people don't understand is that beer has a shelf life,” said co-owner Sean Conroy.
More than 50 taps in the bar sit idle, and the cooler is a maze of kegs that now have a ticking clock.
“Bars and restaurants are the first businesses impacted by this,” Conroy said.
He plans to keep some of his more than 40 employees across five locations working to sell mix-and-match six packs to customers.
“Our only option is to-go beers,” Conroy said. “This isn't a lot of income for us, honestly. We want to do this so we have some sort of income to keep as many people employed as long as we can.”
With locations in two states, his employees- and those in similar establishments across the region- are going to be dealt a massive economic blow.
“They are immensely impacted. Tipped employees, most of their income comes from tips. They have no money coming in right now,” he said.
Conroy said his employees banded together and started a GoFundMe page. So far, it's raised more than $2,000.
“Hopefully it keeps them going for two or four weeks, fingers crossed,” he said.
For a moment, Conroy thought he had a much bigger problem on his hands when it came to his two locations in the city.
He found out there was a loophole in his liquor license that said if there was an emergency shut down in the City of St. Louis, the type of liquor license issued to his business was invalid.
“Normally we can do package to-go with part of our license but with our shutdown, we couldn't use it. So a lot of confusion over this.”
So Conroy took to Twitter and reached out to public officials, including Mayor Lyda Krewson.
“With everything going on, people screaming at politicians and city leaders, I sent an email to Mayor Krewson and Alderperson Jack Coatar and they were responsive,” he said. “It surprised me. They have a lot of things going on right now.”
Conroy was told that the loophole is considered closed by the city, at least for now. So starting Thursday, he will be selling six packs to go without worries of losing his license.
